Rufus Sewell to Play Elvis Presley's Father in Baz Luhrmann Musical

Rufus Sewell is set to play Vernon Presley, the father of Elvis Presley, in Baz Luhrmann's movie, opposite Maggie Gyllenhaal, who is set to play mother Gladys Presley.

The upcoming Warner Bros. project is described as focusing on Elvis Presley's rise and stardom, with a major spotlight on his relationship with Col. Tom Parker.

Austin Butler will play the king, while Tom Hanks is set to play Parker, the manager who controlled every aspect of Presley's life.

Warners is describing the drama as having a story that will "delve into their complex dynamic spanning over 20 years, from Presley's rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and the loss of innocence in America."

Luhrmann is producing the feature with his wife, Catherine Martin.

Sewell, whose recent credits include Judy and Amazon series The Man in High Castle, is repped by CAA and Jackoway Austen.