RuPaul to Launch Makeup Line With Mally Beauty

The phenomenon that is RuPaul’s Drag Race extends far beyond the show itself. Along with spinoffs like RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, and events like RuPaul’s DragCon, drag’s newfound popularity has also spawned endless amounts of drag makeup tutorials on platforms like YouTube, bringing an entirely new market of customers for makeup companies.

So, it was only a matter of time before a makeup company decided to team up with the most famous drag queen on Earth to appeal to their new demographic. On Sunday, Mally Beauty announced via Instagram that it would be releasing a new makeup line with RuPaul himself.

“Ru has always stayed true to who he is and unapologetically puts himself out there. He exemplifies self-acceptance and has inspired and taught millions of people to love themselves,” founder Mally Roncal said in a statement. “I feel blessed to have the honour of working with RuPaul and have him connected to my brand.”

Ru himself said in a press release that he was just as excited to get to work with Mally. “I love Mally. Her approach to makeup is exemplified by her personality; smart, sexy, fun, and beautiful. I really dig this woman,” he said.

The Drag Race host has worked with beauty companies before — Ru made history back in 1994 as the first-ever spokesperson for MAC Cosmetics, and the first drag queen to work with a major beauty brand.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.