RuPaul Teases 22 'Drag Race' Cameos in Netflix's 'AJ and the Queen'

RuPaul and co-creator Michael Patrick King joined The Hollywood Reporter In Studio to talk their new series and why it’s a "snapshot of America today."

Fans of RuPaul's Drag Race will have a new Netflix series to binge: AJ and the Queen, from RuPaul and Sex and the City creator Michael Patrick King.

The show follows Ruby Red (RuPaul), a larger-than-life drag queen who's down on her luck and travels across the country from club to club with her unlikely sidekick AJ (Izzy Gaspersz), an orphaned, scrappy 10-year-old. The two spread Ruby’s message of love and acceptance along the way, changing lives for the better.

RuPaul and King joined The Hollywood Reporter In Studio to discuss their new "bingeable" series and tease 22 Drag Race cameos, including Chad Michaels, Valentina, Bianca Del Rio, Latrice Royale and more.

"We have 22 and there could have 42 because they're all amazing," King said. "And for this first season, we picked these 22 because of the rural locations where they were. Who's Pittsburgh? Who's Louisville?"

With a musical performance in every episode, King also teased: "He gets to lip sync, which even for RuPaul fans is a rare treat because Ru hasn't really done it up in terms of laying it all out there, in terms of singing and dance, and he does in every episode."

Created by RuPaul and King, the series is "heartfelt, funny, moving" and full of fun musical numbers and tears.

"It's a snapshot of America today and the America that we grew to love and that we are trying to get back to," RuPaul explained. "It feels like America's gone a little bit off the rails, and this show is a love letter and a realignment for America."

AJ and the Queen is now streaming on Netflix.

Watch more in the video above.