RuPaul Reveals What He Wants to See in a 'Drag Race' Season 12 Lip-Sync

'RuPaul’s Drag Race' will return to VH1 for a 12th season and 'All Stars' returns for a fifth season.

On the heels of 14 Emmy nominations, RuPaul's Drag Race is returning to VH1 for the upcoming twelfth season, announced today, and will be welcoming a fresh batch of drag queens for one to become "America's Next Drag Superstar."

VH1 also announced that RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars has been greenlit for a fifth season, welcoming back some of the franchise's most recognizable queens to compete for a coveted spot in the "Drag Race Hall of Fame."

While RuPaul is remaining tight-lipped on what fans can expect from the upcoming season of Drag Race, he did reveal to In Studio With The Hollywood Reporter what he wants to see during the fan-favorite portion, "Lip Sync For Your Life."

"The lip-sync is always such a telling point of this whole experience because the girls are literally lip-syncing for their lives in this competition. And it could be the very last thing that people around the world see of their experience in doing the show," he explained.

"I've seen a lot. Not just on this television program, but in lip-syncs since I started working in show business. On this show, we’ve seen tears. We’ve seen a wig underneath a wig. What I’d like to see someone do is take out a set of teeth to reveal another set of teeth. That would be great. You know, alien drag," he continued.

RuPaul also discussed the success of Drag Race and its many queens throughout the years, saying he was "surprised" by what some of these queens have been able to accomplish in the industry.

"Some of them are better at it than others. Some fade away, and that’s show business, but some have been able to parlay it into a really, not only lucrative business, but have championed certain causes that are important," he said. "And they represent so many people out there. Our show is on VH1 in America, but around the world it streams on different platforms and so people in the most remote places you can imagine, or can’t imagine, are watching this thing. And they’re getting what they need to get out of bed every morning and say 'You know what, I can do this.' And that alone is so valuable."