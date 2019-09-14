Emmys: RuPaul Wins Best Reality Host 4th Year in a Row, Tying Jeff Probst's Record

'RuPaul's Drag Race' is up for 14 awards at this year's ceremony.

RuPaul of RuPaul's Drag Race continues to build his Emmy collection, winning best host of a reality or competition program for the fourth consecutive year on Sunday at the Creative Arts Emmys.

As a result, RuPaul is now tied with Survivor host Jeff Probst's record for most wins in the category.

Backstage, RuPaul explained he was "having a hard time putting words together," but he ultimately expressed his gratitude for the win and the art of drag.

"I show up to work because I love drag queens, love dramatic people, love being around people who march to a different drummer," RuPaul said.

He later added, "Drag is dangerous. Drag is not politically correct," he said. "I know people say, 'You’re mainstream,' but drag will never be mainstream."

In the future, Rupaul said he hopes to continue expanding Drag Race's reach.

"We have a Canadian version, U.K. version, a Thailand version, a Chilean version — how much bigger would I like it to get? How many countries are there?" he said. "I think it’s a good show. There are drag queens all over the place, I think we can do a lot of them."

Drag Race was up for 14 awards at this year's ceremony. The show made history in 2018, becoming the first series to win best reality host and best reality competition program in the same year.

The show was recently renewed for a 12th season on VH1, as well as spinoff RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, which was greenlit for a fifth season.

The 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards took place over two nights (Sept. 14 and 15) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and will air on FXX on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, ahead of the Primetime Emmy Awards telecast on Fox on Sunday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.