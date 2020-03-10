RuPaul's DragCon in L.A. Canceled Due to "Uncertainty" Over Coronavirus

The event joins Coachella, SXSW and other major gatherings in changing plans due to coronavirus fears.

RuPaul is sashaying away from his upcoming DragCon event in Los Angeles.

The RuPaul's Drag Race host canceled the city's 2020 DragCon, originally set for May 1-3, amid the coronavirus outbreak. There are currently 500 reported cases in the U.S.

A message on the website reads, "DragCon's first priority is always the health and safety of everyone involved, and we've been actively tracking the situation around the coronavirus. The situation in California (and the world) is rapidly changing, with new information coming out every day. Unfortunately, there's no way for anyone to know what the situation will be like in May. Due to that uncertainty, and out of an abundance of caution, we've decided that it's in the best interest of the talent, staff, and attendees to cancel RuPaul's DragCon L.A. 2020."

DragCon L.A. will return in 2021 with a promise of being "better than ever." Organizers said they will work with Eventbrite to issue refunds to ticket holders within a week. DragCon U.K. went on as planned on Jan. 18 in London, while the L.A. convention in 2019 welcomed drag queens and stars including A'keria Chanel Davenport, Art Simone, Serena ChaCha, Michelle Visage, India Ferrah, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Genie and Nina West.

It joins other high-profile events to be moved or canceled due to the virus. On Tuesday, Coachella was postponed to October. Last week, South by Southwest was canceled and Ultra Music Festival was pushed back to 2021.