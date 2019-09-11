Rupert Everett Steps Into Broadway Revival of 'Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?' (Exclusive)

The actor joins Laurie Metcalf, Russell Tovey and Patsy Ferran in the spring 2020 production, replacing Eddie Izzard, who departs due to scheduling conflicts.

A new George will lock horns with Martha in the upcoming Broadway revival of Edward Albee's classic of booze-soaked marital warfare, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

The producing team of Scott Rudin, Barry Diller and David Geffen announced today that Rupert Everett will join the cast of the spring 2020 production, replacing the previously announced Eddie Izzard, who departs due to scheduling difficulties.

Everett will be returning to Broadway for the first time in 10 years, after making his debut in a 2009 revival of Noel Coward's Blithe Spirit, in which he starred opposite Angela Lansbury and Christine Ebersole.

He joins Laurie Metcalf as Martha, Russell Tovey as Nick and Patsy Ferran as Honey in the caustic Albee play; in the play's last Broadway revival, lead actor Tracy Letts in the role of George won a 2013 Tony Award

"Rupert Everett brings a lifetime of great performances and excitement to this production," Rudin told The Hollywood Reporter. "I'm thrilled by the idea of this actor taking on this role; he possesses the requisite wit and danger and ferocity. I think he and Laurie will, together, be a George and Martha unlike any other. They are uniquely capable of going toe to toe with each other in exactly the way this very great play requires."

The production will be directed by two-time Tony winner Joe Mantello. It starts previews March 2 in a strictly limited engagement at a Shubert theater to be announced, with an official opening set for April 2.