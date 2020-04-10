Rupert Grint and Girlfriend Georgia Groome Expecting First Child

The notoriously private couple have yet to share further details.

Rupert Grint and his longtime partner Georgia Groome are expecting their first child, a representative for both actors confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on Friday.

"Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time," said the rep. No further information was given.

Grint, 31, known for playing Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter series, is notoriously private and maintains no social media presence. His latest TV credits include the Netflix comedy Sick Note, along with Snatch, The ABC Murders and Servant.

Groome, 28, is a fellow actor with credits including TV series Up the Women and 2008 film Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging.

This is the first child for both Grint and Groome.