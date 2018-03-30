Rupert Murdoch to Host Saudi Crown Prince in Bel Air Next Week

The mogul is throwing a dinner party Monday at his Bel Air estate with attendees including Disney CEO Bob Iger and Warner Bros. chairman Kevin Tsujihara.

Rupert Murdoch will host Mohammed bin Salman as part of the Saudi crown prince's tour through California, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Friday.

Murdoch, co-executive chairman of 21st Century Fox, is throwing a dinner party Monday at his Bel Air estate and several of his competitors are expected to attend, including Disney CEO Bob Iger and Warner Bros. chairman Kevin Tsujihara.

Also on the guest list are 21st Century Fox president Peter Rice and former Fox executive Peter Chernin, now a media investor and CEO of Chernin Entertainment, Fox's partner on the Planet of the Apes film franchise, though Chernin is not expected to attend the dinner. CNN earlier reported the news.

The 32-year-old prince has been picking the brains of some of the most powerful people in the country during his whirlwind tour as he seeks ways to boost the economy of Saudi Arabia, partially through partnerships with U.S. businesses.

The prince's schedule, for example, also includes meetings with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Apple CEO Tim Cook, and he reportedly already met with Microsoft founder Bill Gates. While in Los Angeles, he may also meet with Oprah Winfrey, Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel and Imagine Entertainment co-founder Brian Grazer.

Murdoch, meanwhile, has been nursing an injured back for a few months, but is staying active by working from his home, where he holds business meetings and emails instructions to colleagues at the Fox News Channel, which he has been running since Roger Ailes was removed nearly two years ago.