Rupert Murdoch May Be Willing to Go With Comcast Bid For Fox Assets (Report)

Walt Disney's deal to purchase most of the assets of 21st Century Fox for $52.4 billion is in more jeopardy than some may believe, a Wall Street analyst said Thursday, citing inside sources.

Richard Greenfield of BTIG said that Rupert Murdoch, who controls Fox along with sons, James and Lachlan, simply wants to do business with the highest bidder, which could be Comcast at about $60 billion.

Comcast acknowledged last month it was preparing a "superior" all-cash bid to buy the assets Disney has agreed to purchase for $52.4 billion, including the film and TV studio, Fox's interest in the European pay-TV giant Sky, some TV stations and more.

Greenfield said the conventional wisdom that Murdoch prefers a deal that would make him one of Disney's largest shareholders, and avoid some taxes, is wrong, and that what he cares about is getting the most money for the assets.

"Rupert, like his shareholders, are now fully aligned and simply want the best possible outcome, meaning the most dollars, whether that's cash or cash and stock." Greenfield told Cheddar, a digital news network.

What's left behind should regulators allow Disney — or Comcast — to buy most of Fox is for now being refered to as "new Fox," and it will consist of the broadcast network, Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network and its sports networks.

"Rupert Murdoch is not set on selling to Disney," Greenfield said. "This is a real opening for Comcast to come in with a very significant premium bid to where Disney is now."

Comcast wants the Fox assets due to its global footprint, Greenfield said, and so that a combined Universal-20th Century Fox film studio can compete better with Disney's movie studio, which is home to Marvel, Lucasfilm and Pixar.

Comcast also has bid roughly $31 billion to purchase alll of Sky while Fox is trying to purchase the 61 percent of Sky it doesn't already own.