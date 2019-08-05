Rupert Murdoch's N.Y. Post Calls on Trump to "Ban Weapons of War" Following Mass Shootings

On its front page Monday, the newspaper owned by the conservative media mogul featured the words: "The Post says: President Trump, America is scared and we need bold action. It's time to ... BAN WEAPONS OF WAR."

The Rupert Murdoch-owned New York Post has called on President Trump to "ban weapons of war" following two mass shootings over the weekend that left 29 people dead in all.

Saturday's shooting in El Paso, Texas left 20 dead and more than two dozen wounded, while another one in Dayton, Ohio, hours later left nine dead and at least 26 others injured.

On its front page Monday, the newspaper owned by the conservative media mogul featured the words: "The Post says: President Trump, America is scared and we need bold action. It's time to ... BAN WEAPONS OF WAR."

Gun control has been a hot-button issue in politics, with liberals primarily leading the call for more legislation to restrict access to the weapons.

Trump, a Republican, has been hesitant to push for more gun control. Over the weekend, he said "perhaps" more needs to be done in that area and added: "Hate has no place in our country and we’re going to take care of it."

The New York Post headline is noteworthy given Murdoch's support of Trump over the years, and Trump's mostly complimentary comments about Fox News Channel, another Murdoch-owned outlet that Trump appears on regularly.

The Post previously called for gun control via a front-page editorial after the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 people dead.

On Saturday, a gunman entered a shopping area in El Paso that was packed with thousands of people and began shooting. Police have identified the El Paso suspect as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius from Allen, a Dallas suburb which is a nearly 10-hour drive from El Paso.

Hours later in Dayton, a gunman wearing body armor and carrying extra magazines opened fire in a popular nightlife area, killing nine and injuring at least 26 people.

Video released by police shows 24-year-old Connor Betts being shot down by officers, just steps away from entering a bar filled with hiding patrons. Betts' 22-year-old sister, Megan Betts, was among those killed in Dayton.

The El Paso shooting was being investigated as a possible hate crime as authorities worked to confirm whether a racist, anti-immigrant screed posted online shortly beforehand was written by the man arrested. The border city is home to 680,000 people, many of them Latino.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.