Rush Limbaugh Reveals Advanced Lung Cancer Diagnosis

The talk-show host said he sought help from doctors after experiencing shortness of breath.

Rush Limbaugh announced on his radio show Monday that he has “advanced lung cancer” and treatment for the potentially deadly condition will cause him to miss some shows.

The talk-show host, considered one of the most influential conservatives in the media for three decades, said he sought help from doctors after experiencing shortness of breath.

Limbaugh gave no indication his life was in danger and, in fact, said he’d miss his show on Tuesday and Wednesday but planned to return on Thursday, though a tweet from his producer, Bo Snerdley, was a bit more dire.

“Those of you who are listening to the Rush Limbaugh show now. Pray with us. Thank you. God Bless you Rush Limbaugh. Love you so much Rush,” Snerdley tweeted.

Limbaugh took his radio show national 31 years ago and recently signed a four-year extension, which prompted a congratulatory mention from President Donald Trump.

“We have great people. Rush just signed another four-year contract. He just wants four more years,” Trump said at a rally in January.

“Every day I’m not here, I’ll be missing you and thinking about you,” Limbaugh told his listeners on Friday just before signing off a noon Pacific time.

Premiere Radio Networks confirmed a new deal was struck with Limbaugh but offered no financial details and did not officially confirm the length of his new contract.