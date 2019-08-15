Russell Brand in Talks for 'Death on the Nile'

The British comic and actor is circling the Agatha Christie adaptation to appear alongside Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot and Armie Hammer.

British stand-up comedian, actor and activist Russell Brand is in talks to star alongside Gal Gadot and Armie Hammer in Kenneth Branagh's adaptation of Death on the Nile for 20th Century Fox, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Brand is circling Fox's adaptation of the Agatha Christie classic tale of the same name. In the novel, first published in 1937, master detective Hercule Poirot on vacation in Egypt becomes involved in a love triangle gone murderously bad.

Branagh will return to direct the Murder on the Orient Express follow-up, which is being written by Michael Green.

The film is scheduled to start filming at the end of September. Fox has already dated the movie for a Dec. 20, 2019, release.

Brand is known for playing rock star Aldous Snow in both Forgetting Sarah Marshall alongside Jason Segel, Kristen Bell and Mila Kunis and then later in Get Him to the Greek, starring Jonah Hill. He lent his voice to the first two Despicable Me movies and starred in the 2011 remake of Arthur and 2012 big-screen version of musical Rock of Ages. He also appeared in Larry Charles' Army of One, starring Nicolas Cage for TWC-Dimension.

Brand is represented by Tavistock Wood Management.