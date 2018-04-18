Russell Crowe to Donate John Oliver's Auction Proceeds

"His random act of kindness is going to be honoured in such a cool way," the Oscar-winning actor said via Twitter.

Russell Crowe is really touched by John Oliver's kindness.

Recently, it was revealed Last Week Tonight purchased a number of items from the Gladiator actor's divorce auction and the show planned on donating the memorabilia to one of the last standing Blockbusters in the United States.

News got back to Crowe about the HBO host's idea to donate the items — including a leather jockstrap Crowe wore in Cinderella Man, a hood he wore in Robin Hood, and a vest he wore in Les Miserables, among other pieces — and Crowe also wanted to pay it forward, he wrote via social media.

"I think this is such a wonderful random act of kindness that I am planning now on how to best use the @iamjohnoliver money he spent on groin protectors and such," Crowe announced to his more than 2.7 million followers. "Given his often shown genuine love for Australians and Australia, it’s got to be something special."

He later tweeted that he had an idea.

"I’ve had a eureka moment on how to use @iamjohnoliver from @LastWeekTonight auction money," the Oscar-winning actor wrote. "His random act of kindness is going to be honoured in such a cool way. Yes, no surprise, it will involve wildlife." In his tweet, Crowe tagged a number of celebrities who also are animals rights activists.

Crowe has yet to elaborate further.

The general manager of the Blockbuster, located in Anchorage, Alaska, previously told The Hollywood Reporter he was thrilled his store was randomly chosen for the memorabilia.

"If we do get [the collection], it could be very big for business," Kevin Daymude told THR. "We would be very honored to showcase that collection."