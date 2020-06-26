Russell Crowe Says He Did Shots With Ed Sheeran Out of Johnny Cash's Grammy

The 'Unhinged' star showed off Cash's award on Thursday night's 'The Late Late Show With James Corden.'

Russell Crowe may have never won a Grammy of his own, but the Unhinged star revealed that friend Ed Sheeran helped him party like an award-winning rock star one night on his farm.

On Thursday's episode of The Late Late Show, host James Corden asked his Oscar-winning guest to share a prized possession that audiences wouldn't typically get to see. Saying that he had prepared a list of items specifically for this segment, Crowe slowly raised a special trinket he purchased at a public art auction: the Grammy Award given to Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis and Roy Orbison for their winning Class of '55 album. The actor went on to talk about a special moment he and one of his close friends shared with the trophy.

"Ed [Sheeran] has been here on the farm a couple of times and one night we're in the bar and he asked me where is that Grammy of Johnny Cash," he said. "I went and got it and he said, 'You know what we do with Grammys?'"

Crowe revealed that moments later he and the singer poured Jack Daniels into Cash's Grammy and started doing shots.

"That may be one of the best showbiz stories I've ever heard," Corden responded to Crowe's anecdote. "Bless you for sharing that."

During the segment, Crowe also celebrated the 20th anniversary of Gladiator and the uplifting factors of the Oscar-winning picture. The actor also talked the relaxed behind-the-scenes vibes of his upcoming thriller Unhinged, which hits theaters on July 10.

Watch the full interview here.