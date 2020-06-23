Russell Crowe's 'Unhinged' Thriller to Get International Theatrical Release

Solstice Studios will quickly follow the nationwide U.S. theatrical release from July 10 for the road-rage drama with a rollout elsewhere.

After Solstice Studios moved up the U.S. theatrical release of the Russell Crowe road-rage thriller Unhinged from September to July 10, the studio has closed deals to quickly open the movie in theaters internationally as they reopen.

Derrick Borte's Unhinged is the first release from Solstice Studios, an indie studio launched by veteran executive Mark Gill in 2018. The U.S. debut of Unhinged will now virtually coincide with play in cinemas around the world as they reopen, including in the UK, the rest of Europe, Australia and Asia.

On Tuesday, Solstice confirmed key territory deals with Leonine for Germany and Austria, France's SND, The Searchers for the Benelux and StudioCanal for Australia and New Zealand.

Other international distributors nabbing Unhinged for an early theatrical release include Altitude Films for the UK, Nordisk Film for Scandinavia, Italy's Leone Films and VVS for Canada.

“It is a privilege to be working with the top independent distribution companies around the world on our first feature,” said Solstice’s acquisitions and international head Crystal Bourbeau in a statement timed for the Cannes virtual market.

Unhinged takes an ordinary, everyday incident to its most terrifying conclusion in telling the story of a mother who leans on her horn at the wrong time, to the wrong guy. The film also stars Caren Pistorius, Gabriel Bateman, Jimmi Simpson and Austin P. McKenzie.