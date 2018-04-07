Russell Crowe's Divorce Auction Rakes in $2.8 Million, Sees Frenzied Bidding for 'Gladiator' Items

Crowe's 'Cinderella Man' groin protector sold for $7,000 AUD ($5,400 USD), while a 'Gladiator' chestplate fetched $125,000 AUD ($96,000 USD).

Russell Crowe's eclectic "The Art of Divorce" auction took place in Sydney on April 6, freeing the actor of a bevy of personal artifacts and netting him a cool $3.7 million in Australian dollars, or roughly $2.8 million USD.

Open to the public and attended by Crowe, the Saturday evening event held at Carriageworks arts center featured 226 lots of the Oscar winner's belongings, including movie memorabilia, diamond jewelry, artwork, sports collectibles, and a dinosaur skull he purchased from Leonardo DiCaprio after having "way too much vodka."

Crowe livestreamed the auction on Facebook, and bids were taken by Sothebys Australia in person, online, and by phone from around the world. The items had an 85 percent clearance rate, and all winning bids were topped with a 22 percent commission fee.

The Australian-raised actor organized the unconventional fête as a means to celebrate his near-finalized divorce to Danielle Spencer and, as he wrote in a note in the auction catalog, rid himself of "about 3 rooms full of things I will no longer have to care for, document, clean, tune and insure."

.@russellcrowe’s The Art of Divorce auction is a movie lover’s dream. Hundreds of items off so many projects, from set passes to groin protectors to life-size fake horses. pic.twitter.com/Bo38ZCzcGG — Ashley Spencer (@AshleyySpencer) April 7, 2018

Among the purged: the much-marveled at suede and elastic groin protector worn by Crowe in 2005's Cinderella Man, which sold for $7,000 AUD or roughly $5,400 USD via telephone bid, far exceeding its $500-600 AUD estimation.

Some of the most frenzied bidding took place over an assortment of Gladiator memorabilia.

The polyurethane and leather "stunt cuirass" breastplate worn by Crowe in the 2000 film's scene depicting the death of his character, Maximus, sold for $125,000 AUD or roughly $96,000 USD; a replica Roman chariot fetched $65,000 AUD or roughly $50,000 USD; and a pair of black leather wrist cuffs went for $32,000 AUD or roughly $24,500.

A wooden training sword from the film went for $20,000 AUD or roughly $15,350 USD and an aluminum prop sword garnered $70,000 AUD or roughly $54,000 USD, while two life-size replicas of dead horses took a more modest $5,500 AUD or $4,200 each.

Conveniently falling on the same day as Crowe's 54th birthday and would-be 15th wedding anniversary, the bidding paused to bring out local singer Alisa Nasteski to serenade the star with "Happy Birthday."

We just hip hip hoorayed @russellcrowe for his birthday at the divorce auction pic.twitter.com/hNpqe1I3Bz — Ashley Spencer (@AshleyySpencer) April 7, 2018

The previously unseen Crowe then surfaced from backstage, briefly taking the microphone to greet the audience and introduce the sale of the violin he played in 2003's Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World, an item he called "very dear to my heart."

And then Russell came out to say hi. pic.twitter.com/tnC8DgjOYD — Ashley Spencer (@AshleyySpencer) April 7, 2018

"G'day folks… Are you having a little bit of fun?" began Crowe, before offering a suggestion to the future owner of the violin. "If someone were to purchase it, as is the tradition, they might want to lend it to a young musician so it carries on and starts to play in concert halls around the world."

The father-of-two stepped aside as a young violinist played songs from the film on the iconic violin before bidding commenced and the instrument sold for $135,000 AUD or roughly $104,000 USD.

And then we were treated to songs from MASTER AND COMMANDER played on Jack Aubrey’s violin (which subsequently sold for $135,000). pic.twitter.com/dhnwcAhKvr — Ashley Spencer (@AshleyySpencer) April 7, 2018

His Master and Commander "dress blues" costume later fetched $115,000 AUD or $88,000 USD.

Other impressive lots? A painting called "The Suitor" by Australian modern artist Charles Blackman for $360,000 AUD or roughly $276,000 USD. The Mosasaur dinosaur skull that Crowe purchased from DiCaprio sold for $65,000 AUD or roughly $50,000 USD via telephone bid.

A pair of 18th century dueling pistols fetched $26,000 or roughly $20,000 USD, and a 2001 Mercedes S-Class that served as a wedding car in Crowe's April 2003 nuptials to Spencer — and has more than 62,000 miles — sold for $28,000 AUD or roughly $21,000 USD.

Clothing worn by Crowe to play Javert in 2012's Les Miserables fared well, with a sleeveless vest selling for $12,000 AUD or roughly $9,200 USD and a wool suit for $16,000 AUD or roughly $12,000 USD.

And an unanticipated bidding war broke out over the brown leather hood worn by Crowe in 2010's Robin Hood. While only expected to fetch $500-700 AUD or $380-530 USD, a telephone bidder paid $11,000 AUD or roughly $8,400 USD for the piece.

Still, several items failed to meet their reserve and remained unsold, including a spoken word Grammy award won by Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and others in 1986 (est. $200,000-300,000 AUD) and a rare Martin guitar from 1870 (est. $50,000-100,000 AUD).

Various jewelry gifted to Spencer also underwhelmed, namely a ring featuring a 5.13-carat radiant-cut fancy yellow diamond surrounded by marquise-cut white diamonds expected to fetch between $70,000 and $100,000 AUD and ultimately failing to meet its reserve.