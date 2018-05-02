Russell Simmons Says He'll Be "Fine" After Rape Lawsuit Is Dropped

The hip-hop mogul opened up about his mental state after aspiring filmmaker Jennifer Jarosik dropped her claims.

Just days after aspiring filmmaker Jennifer Jarosik dropped her $5 million rape lawsuit against Russell Simmons, the hip-hop mogul took to Instagram to let fans know that he'll be "fine."

"The reason I haven’t been angry about my personal situation is because [I’m] listening to dialogue around the #MeToo movement and looking beyond my own scenario," Simmons wrote Monday. "In the end I’ll be fine. I’ve accepted responsibility for the life that I have lived and been very forcefully and vehemently denying accusations for things that I have not done."

As previously reported, Jarosik accused Simmons of raping her in 2016 after inviting her into his home to discuss a documentary project. On April 4, he filed an answer to Jarosik's lawsuit, arguing that their relationship was consensual. Then, on April 25, they filed a joint stipulation of dismissal with prejudice.

In his Instagram post, Simmons went on to say that there is "collateral damage" from the situation, but expressed hope that his daughters, Ming, 18, and Aoki, 15 — whom he shares with ex-wife Kimora Lee Simmons — "will see a better world is worth it" because of his experience.

He continued: "I want to be a forward thinker and supporter of the necessary change. Here is what I believe to be a fact if we continue to let the masculine energy govern our world without guidance from the feminine forces then men will destroy the planet, or at least make [it] uninhabitable for humans. So for so many reasons the goal should be to be inclusive, fair and promote equality on all levels. We have a long way to go I’m along for the ride."

Simmons accompanied his lengthy message with an image that read, "Shoutout to black women just because." See his post in full below.

Though Jarosik's lawsuit has been dismissed, Simmons is still facing a $10 million lawsuit from an anonymous woman who claims he raped her after threatening her young son. On April 17, he filed a demurrer to her complaint, calling her allegations "vile" and insisting that her lawsuit is nothing more than an extortion attempt. Simmons also argued that the alleged incident took place in the late 1980s and that the suit is barred by the statute of limitations.