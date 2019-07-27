Russi Taylor, Actress and Voice of Minnie Mouse, Dies at 75

Taylor began her career in 1980 and gained worldwide prominence as the voice of Minnie Mouse, a character she voiced for over 30 years.

Voice actress Russi Taylor has died, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed from the Walt Disney Company on Saturday. She was 75.

The actress, best known for voicing the character of Minnie Mouse, passed away at her home in Glendale on Friday.

Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a statement, "Minnie Mouse lost her voice with the passing of Russi Taylor. For more than 30 years, Minnie and Russi worked together to entertain millions around the world—a partnership that made Minnie a global icon and Russi a Disney Legend beloved by fans everywhere."

He went on to say, "We’re so grateful for Russi’s talent as well as the tremendous spirit and great joy she brought to everything she did. It was a privilege to have known her and an honor to have worked with her, and we take comfort in the knowledge that her work will continue to entertain and inspire for generations to come. Russi will be sorely missed and our hearts go out to her family and friends, along with our deepest condolences."

Taylor was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts in 1944 and began her career in 1980 with The World of Strawberry Shortcake. As well as voicing Minnie Mouse, she lent her voice talents to numerous other characters, including several in the Ducktales animated series. She also voiced characters in The Smurfs, Paddington Bear, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Simpsons and more.

"Through countless effervescent performances, Russi always showed an incredible talent for entertaining and improvization," said the Disney company.

"Russi Taylor embodied the character of Minnie Mouse," said Rick Dempsey, Senior vp, Disney Character Voices. "She truly was one of the kindest, most gracious, upbeat and loving people I ever had the privilege to work with and count as a friend. Anytime anyone met Russi, their day would always get a little bit brighter."

The statement from Disney included the following quote from Taylor: "I never wanted to be famous. The characters I do are famous, and that's fine for me."