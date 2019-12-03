Russian Election Interference Movie in the Works From 'The Farewell' Producers

'The Spy Who Dumped Me' director Susanna Fogel will helm 'Winner.'

A movie about Russian interference into the 2016 election is in the works from Big Beach— the production company behind awards contenders The Farewell and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

The Spy Who Dumped Me filmmaker Susanna Fogel will direct Winner, which is described as a biopic about the whistleblower that exposed Russian meddling in 2016 election.

The drama will tell the real life story of Reality Leigh Winner, a former American intelligence specialist who was the first to expose Russia's interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. She was arrested in 2017 and is currently serving a five-and-a-half year prison sentence.

The script is written by Kerry Howley, who also penned the 2017 New York Magazine article, "Who is Reality Winner?."

Dani Melia and Peter Saraf of Big Beach will produce alongside Amanda Phillips, who brought the project to the production banner.

“We are honored to be bringing Reality Winner’s story to screen from a beautiful screenplay by Kerry Howley. We have been longtime fans of Susanna Fogel and can think of no one better to capture this complex character through an empathetic and human lens,” said Melia.

Added Fogel: “Reality Winner is a mouthpiece for a generation of young people who are struggling to square their personal ethics with the crumbling ethics of our country’s institutions, which we want to be proud of and have allegiance to.”

“It’s a privilege to work with this dream team to tell the important story of the fascinating, brave and hilarious Reality Winner,” said Phillips.

Fogel, who also is credited on the screenplay for critical hit Booksmart, is repped by UTA and Lighthouse Management. Howley is repped by CAA and Anonymous Content.