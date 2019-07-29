Russia's Amedia TV Licenses Lionsgate Content in Exclusive Deal

The agreement covers 'The Rook' and 'The Continental,' an upcoming John Wick spinoff.

Major Russian online video service Amedia TV has signed a licensing deal with Lionsgate for a roster of current and future shows, including exclusive rights in Russia for the series The Continental and The Rook.

The Rook, an international spy thriller based on Daniel O'Malley's bestselling book and starring Olivia Munn, is already available on the Amediateka online streaming service and Amedia Premium pay-TV network.

Amediateka's subscribers will also be able to watch the historical drama The Spanish Princess, a series centered on the British monarchy and depicting the marriage of Catherine of Aragon and Henry VIII.

The deal also covers the blockbuster series Power, the latest season of which is scheduled to begin airing next month.

Among other shows licensed under the agreement are the upcoming series The Continental, a spin-off of the John Wick action franchise with The Wire writer and producer Chris Collins serving as showrunner, and The Kingkiller Chronicle, based on Patrick Rothfuss' blockbuster fantasy trilogy.

Amedia is one of Russia's largest SVOD services. Back in 2017, it struck a deal with HBO, receiving the "home of HBO" status and rights to air first-run shows and HBO's entire programming library.

Two months ago, Amedia signed an exclusive deal with CBS, licensing series from CBS-owned network Showtime and the company's online platform CBS All Access.

Amedia also has licensing deals with Fox, Starz, Sony Pictures, ABC Studios and the BBC.