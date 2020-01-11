Russia's 'Beanpole' Wins Best International Feature at Palm Springs Film Festival

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin-Won won the FIPRESCI prize for best international screenplay for the dark family farce 'Parasite.'

Kantemir Balagov's war drama Beanpole was awarded the FIPRESCI prize for best international feature film at the 31st annual Palm Springs International Film Festival, which revealed this year's juried award winners via a luncheon at the Hilton Palm Springs on Saturday.

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin-Won won the FIPRESCI prize for best international screenplay for the dark family farce Parasite, while a special mention was given to Sophie Deraspe's Canadian crime drama Antigone.

Peruvian director Melina León was handed the New Voices/New Visions award, which recognizes unique viewpoints from first or second time filmmakers, for her investigative drama Song Without a Name. The film follows the search for a newborn daughter stolen at a fake health clinic.

The local jury award, given to a project that promotes understanding and acceptance between people, was given to Moroccan film Adam, directed by Maryam Touzani.

Among the performance categories, Bartosz Bielenia was awarded best actor in an international feature film for his role in Jan Komasa's spiritual drama Corpus Christi, which follows a reformed criminal prevented from applying to the seminary upon his release.

Helena Zengel received the best actress award for Nora Fingscheidt's character-driven drama System Crasher, a study on the untamed energy of a nine-year old girl on a quest for love.

Held from Jan. 2-13, the festival screened 192 films from 81 countries.

The list of award winners is below.

FIPRESCI Prize for Best International Feature Film of the Year

Beanpole (Russia), Director Kantemir Balagov

FIPRESCI Prize for the Best Actor in an International Feature Film

Bartosz Bielenia from Corpus Christi (Poland)

FIPRESCI Prize for Best Actress in an International Feature Film

Helena Zengel from System Crasher (Germany)

FIPRESCI Prize for International Screenplay

Parasite (South Korea), Screenwriters Bong Joon-Ho and Han Jin-Won

Special Mention: Antigone (Canada), Screenwrier Sophie Deraspe

New Voices/New Visions Award

Song Without A Name (Peru/Spain/USA/Chile), Director Melina León

The Documentary Award

Talking About Trees (France/Sudan/Germany/Chad/Qatar), Director Suhaib Gasmelbari

Ibero-American Award

Monos (Colombia), Director Alejandro Landes.

Special Mention: Workforce (Mexico), Director David Zonana.

Local Jury Award

Adam (Morocco), Director Maryam Touzani

Young Cineastes Award

Corpus Christi (Poland), Director Jan Komasa

GoEnergistics (GoE) Bridging the Borders Award

Advocate (Israel/Canada/Switzerland), Director Rachel Leah Jones, Philippe Bellaiche

Special Mention: The Australian Dream (Australia), Director Daniel Gordon