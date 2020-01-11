MOVIES Russia's 'Beanpole' Wins Best International Feature at Palm Springs Film Festival 12:00 PM PST 1/11/2020 by Trilby Beresford FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Non-Stop Production 'Beanpole' Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin-Won won the FIPRESCI prize for best international screenplay for the dark family farce 'Parasite.' Kantemir Balagov's war drama Beanpole was awarded the FIPRESCI prize for best international feature film at the 31st annual Palm Springs International Film Festival, which revealed this year's juried award winners via a luncheon at the Hilton Palm Springs on Saturday. Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin-Won won the FIPRESCI prize for best international screenplay for the dark family farce Parasite, while a special mention was given to Sophie Deraspe's Canadian crime drama Antigone. Peruvian director Melina León was handed the New Voices/New Visions award, which recognizes unique viewpoints from first or second time filmmakers, for her investigative drama Song Without a Name. The film follows the search for a newborn daughter stolen at a fake health clinic. The local jury award, given to a project that promotes understanding and acceptance between people, was given to Moroccan film Adam, directed by Maryam Touzani. Among the performance categories, Bartosz Bielenia was awarded best actor in an international feature film for his role in Jan Komasa's spiritual drama Corpus Christi, which follows a reformed criminal prevented from applying to the seminary upon his release. Helena Zengel received the best actress award for Nora Fingscheidt's character-driven drama System Crasher, a study on the untamed energy of a nine-year old girl on a quest for love. Held from Jan. 2-13, the festival screened 192 films from 81 countries. The list of award winners is below. FIPRESCI Prize for Best International Feature Film of the Year Beanpole (Russia), Director Kantemir Balagov FIPRESCI Prize for the Best Actor in an International Feature Film Bartosz Bielenia from Corpus Christi (Poland) FIPRESCI Prize for Best Actress in an International Feature Film Helena Zengel from System Crasher (Germany) FIPRESCI Prize for International Screenplay Parasite (South Korea), Screenwriters Bong Joon-Ho and Han Jin-Won Special Mention: Antigone (Canada), Screenwrier Sophie Deraspe New Voices/New Visions Award Song Without A Name (Peru/Spain/USA/Chile), Director Melina León The Documentary Award Talking About Trees (France/Sudan/Germany/Chad/Qatar), Director Suhaib Gasmelbari Ibero-American Award Monos (Colombia), Director Alejandro Landes. Special Mention: Workforce (Mexico), Director David Zonana. Local Jury Award Adam (Morocco), Director Maryam Touzani Young Cineastes Award Corpus Christi (Poland), Director Jan Komasa GoEnergistics (GoE) Bridging the Borders Award Advocate (Israel/Canada/Switzerland), Director Rachel Leah Jones, Philippe Bellaiche Special Mention: The Australian Dream (Australia), Director Daniel Gordon FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Trilby Beresford Trilby.Beresford@THR.COM trilbyberesford