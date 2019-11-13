Russo Brothers' War Thriller 'Mosul' Lands at David Glasser's 101 Studios

Director Matthew Michael Carnahan's Arabic-language, Iraq-set movie is based on a New Yorker article and is produced by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo.

David Glasser's 101 Studios has taken the U.S. distribution rights to Mosul, Matthew Michael Carnahan's directorial debut based on true events, which premiered at Venice before shifting to Toronto.

101 Studios plans a 2020 release for the Arabic-language, Iraq-set thriller that is based on a New Yorker article and was produced by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo. Mosul, about the real-life members of the Nineveh SWAT team, was written and helmed by scribe-turned-director Carnahan (World War Z).

Adam Bessa and Suhail Dabbach lead a film cast drawn from the Middle East, North Africa and the Iraqi diaspora. The indie from AGBO and Conde Nast Entertainment is also produced by Mike Larocca, Jeremy Steckler and Dawn Ostroff.

The executive producers are Todd Makurath, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely, Mohamed Al-Daradji, Patrick Newall, Wang Zhongjun and Wang Zhonglei.

“Matthew Michael Carnahan’s incredible depiction of the brave men of the Nineveh SWAT team and the sacrifices they made for their own war-torn country resonates as a perspective to the Middle East to which we’re not accustomed,” said David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios, in a statement.

Worldwide sales are being handled by Endeavor Content at AFM.