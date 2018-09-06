TV Ratings: 'RBG' Rollout Continues With Strong CNN Showing

The Oscar hopeful brought a healthy 1.7 million viewers to the cable news network.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg documentary RBG continues to find an audience, as its awards campaign starts in earnest.

The Betsy West and Julie Cohen feature, which focuses on the life of the indomitable Supreme Court Justice, made its TV bow just four months after its theatrical premiere and brought 1.7 million viewers to CNN in the process. The CNN Films production, which has already earned nearly $14 million at the domestic box office, ranked as one of the cable news network's top feature premieres during its Labor Day broadcast.

The number is expected to grow with DVR, but it already does quite a bit to extend the Oscar hopeful's audience. Awards screeners already went out in late August, getting a jump on the slew of other documentaries.

For CNN, it mirrors what the network did quite successfully five years ago with Blackfish. The critically acclaimed Seaworld exposé, which admittedly had a more limited theatrical run, also premiered on CNN four months after its big-screen bow. (It trailed RBG's performance with a Iive tune-in of 1.36 million viewers.)

Blackfish kicked off what's been a strong run for CNN Films in the documentary space. The feature, honored with a number of festival nominations, was snubbed by the Academy Awards — but docs Glen Campbell: I'll Be Me and The Hunting Ground have since scored Oscar nominations for original song.

Other docs in the early mix for 2019 Oscar consideration include Fred Rogers bio Won't You Be My Neighbor and Three Identical Strangers.