Ruth Bader Ginsburg Biopic 'On the Basis of Sex,' 'Boy Erased' Firm Up Award Plans

Felicity Jones plays the iconic Supreme Court Justice in 'On the Basis of Sex,' while conversion therapy drama 'Boy Erased' stars Lucas Hedges, Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe.

Focus Features is tweaking its award season plans.

The specialty label announced Monday it is moving coming-of-age drama Boy Erased from Sept. 28 to Nov. 2, while the Ruth Bader Ginsburg biopic On the Basis of Sex will now debut in theaters on Christmas Day, instead of Nov. 9. Both films will launch in select cinemas before expanding.

Boy Erased, directed by Joel Edgerton, stars Lucas Hedges as the 19-year-old son of a Baptist minister who is outed to his parents, played by Russell Crowe and Nicole Kidman. His family threatens to exile him unless he attends a conversion therapy program.

Anonymous Content produced Boy Erased.

On the Basis of Sex stars Felicity Jones as Ginsburg, who will celebrate her 25th anniversary on the Supreme Court this fall.

Mimi Leder directed On the Basis of Sex for Participant Media, which, together with Magnolia Pictures, is currently in theaters with RBG, a documentary about Ginsburg that has earned nearly $12 million at the specialty box office this summer.

In Leder's film, Jones portrays Ginsburg as a crusading young attorney in the 1970s who, along with her husband (Armie Hammer), fights to bring a groundbreaking gender discrimination case before a federal appeals court. Ginsburg herself makes a cameo in the movie, which was written by her nephew, Daniel Stiepleman.