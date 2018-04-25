Ruth Bader Ginsburg "Loves" Her Upcoming Biopic, Director Says

Mimi Leder, who helmed 'On the Basis of Sex,' talked about the film during a Focus Features luncheon at CinemaCon.

Director Mimi Leder said Wednesday that U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg "loves" the upcoming biopic On the Basis of Sex, in which Felicity Jones plays the justice.

"Madame Justice loves the movie. Her nephew wrote it and she approved the script. Her reviews of Ms. Jones were magnificent," Leder said during a Focus Features luncheon at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

On the Basis of Sex will begin a limited run in theaters on Nov. 9, the heart of awards season, and will also be timed to Ginsburg's 25th anniversary on Supreme Court. Jones portrays Ginsburg as a crusading young attorney in the 1970s who, along with her husband, fights to bring a groundbreaking gender discrimination case before a federal appeals court.

Ginsburg makes a cameo in the film, which was written by her nephew, Daniel Stiepleman.

"The film is more relevant now than ever," said Lader, before she and Jones shared footage of the movie. Jones added that Ginsburg reminds her of the iconic big-screen fighter, Rocky Balboa. "She reminds me of Rocky," she explained, "in that she is a fighter and never gives up."

In January, Ginsburg stole the spotlight at Sundance when she popped in for the premiere of RBG, the documentary about her storied legal career that is out May 4 via Magnolia and will eventually air on CNN.