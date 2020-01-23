'Black Panther' Costume Designer Ruth E. Carter Says Oscar Noms' Lack of Diversity Due to Ratings Pressure Amid Shortened Season

African American Film Critics Association founder Gil L. Robertson also addressed the mostly white contenders for this year's Academy Awards at the annual AAFCA gala.

The lack of diversity among this year's Oscar nominations was a hot topic at the African American Film Critics Association gala on Wednesday night, with attendees weighing in on the causes and what can be done to create a more inclusive group of contenders.

AAFCA founder Gil L. Robertson said he hopes diverse talent and storytellers stop looking at Hollywood awards shows for validation.

Instead, Robertson suggests artists look to organizations that uplift and on communities and voices often left out of the mainstream and take pride in their work regardless of institutional reception.

“It’s up to us to do for us and not rely on them for our value. Do for yourself, that has to be enough,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “We can’t look at the Oscars for validation.”

The Wednesday night ceremony, held at the Taglyan Cultural Complex in Hollywood, brought together big names like Ted Sarandos, Franklin Leonard, Issa Rae and celebrated titles including Parasite, Queen & Slim, Dolemite is My Name and Us. Robertson said the event seeks to not only recognize artists from underserved communities but also acknowledge and thank talent for their creativity as storytellers and performers.

Among the honorees at the 11th annual AAFCA gala was Matthew Cherry. The NFL star-turned-filmmaker received an Oscar nomination for Hair Love earlier this month and was honored with the AAFCA's breakout filmmaker award on Wednesday night. Cherry told THR that though the recognition his short film has gained was unexpected, it also serves to create conversation around black hair and normalizing it.

“It’s such a tricky thing since our hair is policed and we can’t wear it a certain way at certain events. Some of our kids can’t even wear their hair the way they want for certain schools,” he said. “A project like Hair Love only helps to spread the word."

Oscar-winning Black Panther costume designer Ruth E. Carter, whose costume designs graced the screen in Dolemite is My Name, said that she feels the lack of diversity in the 2020 Oscars’ major categories was due to a lack of time, noting how the annual awards show is taking place much earlier in the year this year than it has in past year

“It makes everyone panic, and they bring in what they know is going to bring in numbers. I think they didn’t have enough time,” she told THR. “I think the idea of ratings actually backfired and it’s gonna be sad to not see us there.”

The lack of diversity in the recent nods, doesn’t necessarily mean the Academy isn’t working to be more inclusive, Carter said. The designer said that voting members of the Academy do care about inclusivity but can often have limited standards of what Oscar-worthy work might be. She said that change can happen but will be difficult given “there are lots of people in the Academy that have been there for a long time.”

A difference of standards, Carter said, calls for Academy members to shed light on other kinds of films that would open up conversations about the kinds of films and other work that may be worthy of awards.

“It’s about exposure, it’s about showing people that these films are valid for competition,” she said. It’s all about a competition.”

The ceremony saw Jordan Peele’s Us take home the organization’s best film of 2019, Parasite win best foreign film, The Last Black Man in San Francisco gain the best independent film award and Queen & Slim the Impact award.