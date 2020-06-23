Ruth Wilson, Cush Jumbo, Rosamund Pike in Talks to Star in 'Greatest Days' Adaptation

Sierra/Affinity is shopping the film take on the stage musical 'The Band,' starting at the Cannes Virtual Market.

Ruth Wilson, Cush Jumbo and Rosamund Pike are in negotiations to star in Greatest Days, the film adaptation of the stage musical The Band.

Sierra/Affinity is shopping the music-driven project about the English boy band Take That to international buyers starting at the Cannes virtual market. Coky Giedroyc is directing Greatest Days from a script by Tim Firth.

Kate Solomon will produce alongside Damian Jones. Take That, David Pugh and Dafydd Rogers will executive produce the feel-good project.

"Greatest Days is a captivating story featuring the iconic music of Take That that we know will transport and resonate with audiences around the world," Jonathan Kier, president of Sierra/Affinity, said in a statement.

Take That as a boy band had hit songs like “Patience,” “Back For Good,” “A Million Love Songs,” “Relight My Fire,” and “Could It Be Magic.” The group is in talks to pen an original song for the movie.

Wilson is repped by CAA, Troika, Untitled Entertainment and Relevant. Jumbo is repped by Curtis Brown Group, ICM, Anonymous Content and Multitude Media. Pike is repped by CAA, Magnolia Entertainment, United Agents and Prosper PR. Domestic rights of the film are being handled by CAA Media Finance.