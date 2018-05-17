Tony-Winning Actress Ruthie Ann Miles Loses Baby Months After NYC Car Crash Killed Her Daughter

Miles and her late 4-year-old daughter were walking among five other people hit at a New York intersection in early March.

Ruthie Ann Miles has suffered another devastating loss.

On Thursday, her lawyer said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter that the Tony-winning actress lost the baby she was carrying at the time of a crash in March when she was among a group of pedestrians hit by a car. Her 4-year-old daughter was also killed.

"At the time of the crash Ruthie was pregnant and was severely injured. This past Friday Ruthie and Jonathan lost their baby, Sophia Rosemary Wong Blumenstein," attorney Ben Rubinowitz said in a statement to THR. "The pain suffered by Ruthie and Jonathan is nearly impossible to fathom."

Miles and her daughter were walking among five other people, including a friend and her 1-year-old son, when the group was hit by a car on March 5 around 12:40 p.m. ET at the intersection of 9th Street and 5th Avenue in Park Slope, Brooklyn, police said.

Both of the children died from injuries sustained, police said.

The 44-year-old female driver lost control of her car for reasons currently unknown; she reportedly ran a red light and hit pedestrians before striking a parked, unoccupied car and coming to a stop. It is unclear if the driver was cited.

Miles won a Tony for her performance as Lady Thiang in the 2015–2016 Lincoln Center Theater production of The King and I. Her breakout New York stage role was as Imelda Marcos in the David Byrne-Fatboy Slim immersive dance-club musical, Here Lies Love. She followed The King and I with a return to Broadway in last season's smash revival of Sunday in the Park With George, which starred Jake Gyllenhaal.

The actress also had a recurring guest role on FX's The Americans, playing Young-Hee Seong, a Mary Kay saleswoman that Keri Russell's Elizabeth Jennings befriends as part of a mission.