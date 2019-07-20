Ryan Adams Gets Personal on Social Media: "Believe Women, Believe Truth"

In his lengthy Instagram post, the singer talks about finding peace, making music that matters and being part of the solution and healing process.

Singer Ryan Adams has maintained a low profile since the New York Times published an exposé about his alleged relationship with a young fan, and the subsequent FBI inquiry into the incident, however he took to social media on Friday night to share a message about truth, finding peace, and to thank the community for their concern.

In the lengthy Instagram post, Adams declared, "I have a lot to say. I am going to. Soon. Because the truth matters most. I know who I am. What I am. It's time people know. Past time."

The singer went on to say, "All the beauty in life cannot be reduced to rubble and confusion, ignoring truths that destroy all the good in us. This madness and misunderstanding. There's enough of that in this world."

Adams then addressed his work, noting that it was "always meant to be a map for the lost." He goes on to explain that he's tried to be open and accountable, and that he's wanted to help. He said that he's "here for the music, for the love and for making things better."

His post then became more personal as it addressed the difficult life he has had since the loss of his brother. Emphasizing that the music mattered then, and still does now, Adams said "I want to be part of that healing. To go play and have some great shows and put out these badass records."

He wrote, "Believe women. Believe truth. But never give up on being part of solutions, healing." Closing the post, Adams expressed gratitude for the kindness he has received and shared that he wants "to be part of a better tomorrow for everybody."

