Ryan Adams' Next Album Release "On Hold" After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Adams’ career appears to be in limbo after a New York Times article detailed the rocker’s history of misconduct, emotional abuse and manipulative behavior, based on accounts from several female artists, including his ex-wife Mandy Moore and rising indie artist Phoebe Bridgers.

Ryan Adams’ next album release, Big Colors, will be held back following allegations of sexual misconduct leveled against the veteran singer and songwriter, sources confirm to Billboard.

Adams’ career appears to be in limbo after a New York Times article detailed the rocker’s history of misconduct, emotional abuse and manipulative behavior, based on accounts from several female artists, including his ex-wife Mandy Moore and rising indie artist Phoebe Bridgers.

The NYT expose has forced a rethink on the timing of Big Colors, Adams' 17th studio LP. “The album is on hold,” according to a source close to the situation.

Earlier, the former Whiskeytown frontman announced an ambitious plan to release three albums this year, led by Big Colors, which was to be released April 19 on his own label Pax-Am, with distribution by Universal-owned Capitol Records' Blue Note division. Pre-orders for Big Colors have been removed from his label website.

Big Colors was recorded at New York’s Electric Lady Studios and Los Angeles’ Capitol Studios, and was to be the followup to Adams’ previous album, 2017’s Prisoner, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Rock Albums, Alternative Albums and Americana/Folk Albums charts. Don Was co-produced Big Colors with Adams and Beatriz Artola.

Adams now faces a full-blown investigation, according to a followup piece published Thursday by the NYT. FBI agents from the Crime Against Children Squad in the bureau's New York office have reportedly started the process of a criminal probe, in response to published claims Adams had exchanged explicit messages with a minor. Adams' lawyer, Andrew Brettler, told The Hollywood Reporter his client hasn't been contacted by any member of a law enforcement agency, including the FBI.