Ryan Gosling Blasts Off as Neil Armstrong in 'First Man' Trailer

The Damien Chazelle film also stars Claire Foy as Armstrong's wife, Janet.

The first trailer for Damien Chazelle's La La Land follow-up, First Man, was released online Friday.

In it, Ryan Gosling plays Neil Armstrong, the first man on the moon, and The Crown's Claire Foy plays his wife, Janet. The trailer shows the perils and challenges of the Apollo 11 mission, as well as the toll it took on Armstrong and his family. "We're planning on the flight being successful," Gosling's character tells the press. "There are risks but we have every intention of coming back."

"This is not just another trip, Neil," Foy's Janet tells her husband. "You're not just going to work." She later says to Neil and his team, "You're a bunch of boys, you don't have anything under control."

Gosling, Chazelle and Foy shared the first footage from the biopic with theater owners at CinemaCon in April. The film is described as a visceral, first-person account of NASA’s mission to land a man on the moon, focusing on the years 1961-1969.

Onstage at CinemaCon, Gosling called the Apollo 11 mission the “most astonishing journey in history." Foy added that this story is also about the "unsung heroes who gave their support to this almost impossible voyage." Foy said it's hard to believe there hasn't been a movie before about the moon landing, to which Chazelle quipped, "which I was glad about because I got to be the one to make it."

Kyle Chandler, Corey Stoll, Jason Clarke and Brian d'Arcy James also star.

Based on the book by James R. Hansen, First Man is produced by Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen through their Temple Hill Entertainment banner, alongside Chazelle and Gosling. DreamWorks Pictures is co-financing the film.

First Man hits theaters Oct. 12.