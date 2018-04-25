Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy Share First Look at Neil Armstrong Biopic 'First Man'

The Universal film reunites Gosling with 'La La Land' director Damien Chazelle.

Ryan Gosling and Claire Foy shared the first footage of Neil Armstrong biopic First Man with theater owners at CinemaCon on Wednesday.

The film, set for release on Oct. 12, 2018 — the heart of awards season — reunites Gosling with his La La Land director Damien Chazelle, who took the stage with his two actors at CinemaCon. First Man was one of the centerpieces of Universal's presentation in Las Vegas.

First Man is described as a visceral, first-person account of NASA’s mission to land a man on the moon, focusing on the years 1961-1969 and Armstrong, the astronaut who became the first man to set foot on the moon. Foy plays Armstrong's first wife, Janet.

The footage confirmed that First Man underscores the sacrifices and the cost — on Armstrong and on the nation — of one of the most dangerous missions in history.

On stage at CinemaCon, Gosling called the Apollo 11 mission the “most astonishing journey in history." Foy added that this story is also about the "unsung heroes who gave their support to this almost impossible voyage."

Foy said it's hard to believe there hasn't been a movie before about the moon landing, to which Chazelle quipped, "which I was glad about because I got to be the one to make it."

The clip shown at CinemaCon shows Gosling's character with his family, training at NASA, and a difficult conversation with his children during which he acknowledges that the mission carries risks, and that he may not come back. There are also images of Apollo 11 blasting off. The first look ends as Armstrong climbs down the steps of the space capsule as he prepares to take his first step onto the moon.

Ryan and Claire said it was a “true honor” to portray Neil Armstrong and Janet Armstrong, respectively.

Based on the book by James R. Hansen, First Man is produced by Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen through their Temple Hill Entertainment banner, alongside Chazelle and Gosling. DreamWorks Pictures is co-financing the film.