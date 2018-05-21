Ryan Kavanaugh to Serve as Consultant to the New Relativity

Having founded the company in 2004, Kavanaugh will now receive $10,000 per month for his non-exclusive services.

Ryan Kavanaugh, who founded Relativity Media in 2004 and served as its CEO only to see it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2015, has signed on to serve as a non-exclusive consultant to the business’ latest incarnation now that the bulk of its assets are being sold to UltraV Holdings.

According to a purchase agreement filed by in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York over the weekend, Kavanaughis to receive $10,000 per month, plus “reasonable business expenses,” for his “part-time consulting and advisory services.”

The services agreement runs through Dec. 31, 2019, with automatic 12-month renewals after that.

Kavanaugh will also receive a one-time payment of $5 million, if the fair market values of the company’s equity reaches $150 million, according to the letter of agreement.

Additionally, the agreement stipulates that if Kavanaugh moves forward with any projects that involved past Relativity properties but do not I.P. from the current company, the new company can partner with him on a 50-50 basis.

UltraV Holdings is a joint venture of funds of asset management firm Sound Point Capital Management and RMRM Holdings. RMRM is led by David Robbins, former chairman of Bally Technologies, Lex Miron, veteran media industry advisor, and media industry executive Larry Robbins.