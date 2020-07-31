Ryan Merriman, Peter Greene, Hayley McFarland Board 'Out of Exile' Crime Thriller (Exclusive)

They join Adam Hampton and Karrie Cox in director Kyle Kauwika Harris' indie from Through Films to shoot in Oklahoma in October.

Pretty Little Liars actor Ryan Merriman, Peter Greene and Hayley McFarland are set to star in director Kyle Kauwika Harris' crime thriller Out of Exile.

They join Adam Hampton, Karrie Cox and Kyle Jacob Henry in the indie from Through Films about a recently paroled thief, Gabriel Russell, who tries to balance his life and mend a troubled family as an FBI agent hunts him down, along with his crew after a botched armored car robbery.

Merriman will play Russell, McFarland will play his estranged daughter and Greene is cast as a crime boss. Kauwika Harris will direct Out of Exile from his own script.

Through Films and Perm Machine, in association with Freestyle Creative and Axtion Pictures, are producing the indie, to be shot in Oklahoma in October.

“I’m so excited to be working with this incredible cast to bring life to a powerful story about violence and the legacy of generational trauma. Oklahoma is home and makes a perfect backdrop for this film and we’re excited to be going into producing in October in a safe and responsible way” Harris said in a statement.

The producer credits on Out of Exile are shared by Jacob Ryan Snovel, Marcus Cox, Karrie Cox, Alex Palmer and Kelley Gann.

Harris is repped by Mosaic.