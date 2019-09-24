CULTURE Ryan Murphy Lists Beverly Hills Home for $18 Million 8:17 AM PDT 9/24/2019 by Peter Kiefer FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Anthony Barcelo Ryan Murphy's Beverly Hills home The 9,200-square-foot home offers a mix of old Hollywood charm and modern amenities. Ryan Murphy is looking to unload his newly restored Beverly Hills villa. The prolific showrunner just listed his seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom Mediterranean villa on North Roxbury for $18 million. The home is 9,200 square feet and offers a mix of old Hollywood charm and modern amenities. It has a two-story entry foyer, a formal dining room, office, media room and an expansive family room. Visitors enter through a courtyard with a fountain and an indoor/outdoor living area that looks out on a pool and separate guest house. There is a large master suite with dual bathrooms and closets and an office and staff room. Murphy, who bought the home in 2010 for $10 million, is set to launch his newest show, The Politician, starring Ben Platt and Gwyneth Paltrow, on Netflix. Westside Estate Agency’s Kurt Rappaport has the listing on the home. FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Peter Kiefer peter.kiefer@thr.com peterkiefer