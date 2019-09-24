Ryan Murphy Lists Beverly Hills Home for $18 Million

The 9,200-square-foot home offers a mix of old Hollywood charm and modern amenities.

Ryan Murphy is looking to unload his newly restored Beverly Hills villa.

The prolific showrunner just listed his seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom Mediterranean villa on North Roxbury for $18 million. The home is 9,200 square feet and offers a mix of old Hollywood charm and modern amenities. It has a two-story entry foyer, a formal dining room, office, media room and an expansive family room. Visitors enter through a courtyard with a fountain and an indoor/outdoor living area that looks out on a pool and separate guest house. There is a large master suite with dual bathrooms and closets and an office and staff room.

Murphy, who bought the home in 2010 for $10 million, is set to launch his newest show, The Politician, starring Ben Platt and Gwyneth Paltrow, on Netflix.

Westside Estate Agency’s Kurt Rappaport has the listing on the home.