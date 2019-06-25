Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman Lead Cast for Ryan Murphy's 'The Prom' Movie at Netflix

Awkwafina, James Corden and Ariana Grande are also tapped to star in Murphy's adaptation of the Broadway musical.

Ryan Murphy has set the key roles for his upcoming movie version of the Broadway musical The Prom for Netflix, including Oscar- and Emmy-winning actresses Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The film adaptation of The Prom, based on an original concept by Jack Viertel and a book by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin, will also star Awkwafina, James Corden, Ariana Grande, Keegan-Michael Key and Andrew Rannells.

Streep is set to play two-time Tony winner Dee Dee Allen and Corden will play Barry Glickman, both of whom see their play on Eleanor Roosevelt bashed by the New York Times. Elsewhere, Rannells will play Trent Oliver, an actor down on his luck, and Kidman will play the role of Angie Dickinson, a veteran chorus girl.

Other casting will see Grande play the daughter of the PTA head, Key serve as the romantic interest for Dee Dee Allen and Awkwafina will play a publicist, Ms. Sheldon.

Murphy is adapting the Broadway show as the first movie project announced under his Netflix deal.

The Prom dances around the relationship between an Indiana teenager (Caitlin Kinnunen) who wants to bring her girlfriend (Isabelle McCalla) to her school's big dance. Instead, they're banned from attending, only to see a cast of Broadway eccentrics band together to help fight the injustice.

Murphy, the prolific producer behind American Horror Story and American Crime Story, left 20th Century Fox Television for a mega-deal at Netflix worth $300 million.