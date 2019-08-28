Ryan Phillippe Signs With Gersh (Exclusive)

The 'Shooter' alum was previously at WME.

Ryan Phillippe has left WME for Gersh, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

He most recently starred as the titular military vet on the action drama Shooter, which ran on USA for three seasons, and also appeared this May on Netflix's Historical Roasts as Julius Caesar.

Phillippe broke out big with several Young Hollywood hits in the late 1990s, including I Know What You Did Last Summer, 54 and especially 1999's Cruel Intentions, playing Valmont opposite Sarah Michelle Gellar's Merteuil and Reese Witherspoon's innocent Annette Hargrove. He later went on to star in such films as Antitrust, Gosford Park, Crash, Flags of our Fathers, Stop-Loss, MacGruber and The Lincoln Lawyer.

He made his debut at age 18 on One Life to Live, where he played Billy Douglas, the first openly gay teenager on scripted television. Twenty years later he took on his second series regular role with a major arc on season five of FX's Damages, and followed that up as the suspect at the center of season one of ABC's mystery anthology Secrets and Lies.

Phillippe continues to be represented by MGMT and Sloane Offer.