Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Justin Timberlake, More Help Those in Need Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Jennifer Garner, Amy Adams, Jimmy Fallon and Vanessa Hudgens are all supporting charitable initiatives to help children and other groups amid the global pandemic.

As the coronavirus pandemic forces the closure of schools and other businesses and the self-isolation of elderly individuals, a number of stars are making sizable donations to those in need and using their platform to encourage others to give back.

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Jimmy Fallon, Jennifer Garner, Justin Timberlake and Amy Adams are just a few of the people that have taken charitable initiatives

Reynolds posted on Instagram that he and his wife, Lively, had donated $1 million to split between the organizations Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.

"Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families...If you can give, these orgs need our help," Reynolds wrote in his post. He also added links to the charitable organizations so that his followers can also donate.

He added, "Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who’s isolated and might need connection."

Lively shared a similar message on her Instagram account. After encouraging social distancing, she joked that her husband didn't understand the practice. "Now can someone please tell Ryan that 'social distancing' from his mother in law is not a thing," she wrote.

Adams and Garner partnered to launch the initiative Save the Stories. Working with Save the Children and No Kid Hungry, both Garner and Adams will read stories on social media to fundraise for children that don't have access to meals during the pandemic.

Garner explained in the launch video that 30 million children rely on school to have meals. "These funds will help us make sure that families know how to find meals when schools are closed, support mobile meal trucks, food banks and other community feeding programs, provide educational toys, books and worksheets and support out-of-school-time programs to help kids make up for lost time in the classroom," the actress captioned the video.

Adams joined Instagram to promote the initiative. She opted to read The Dinosaur Princess, which was written by her daughter and illustrated by her husband, Darren Le Gallo, for her first book. Meanwhile, Garner chose to read The Three Little Fish and the Big Bad Shark by Ken Geist and illustrated by Julia Gorton. Reese Witherspoon also joined the initiative by posting a video of her reading "Uni the Unicorn" by Amy Krause Rosenthal and illustrated by Brigette Barrager.

Meanwhile, Timberlake announced on Twitter that he planned to donate to Mid-South Food Bank, a charitable organization in Memphis, Tennessee. The organization is part of Feeding America.

"This is a crazy time, but remember we're all in it together," Timberlake wrote. "Start small and support your local communities by getting food out to those in need."

Link below if you're looking for ways to donate or volunteer in your own community. Stay healthy, stay calm, and help everyone stay fed. Spread the word. @feedingamericahttps://t.co/Ixa3qi6u2G pic.twitter.com/wepfGL4E0N — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) March 15, 2020

Fallon shared that he had donated to Feeding America. "Right now I'm thinking about what we can do to help our most vulnerable populations - children who are losing the one meal they may rely on per day, our friends and family who are facing job issues, the elderly, and low-income families," he captioned an Instagram post. "My family made a donation to @FeedingAmerica, who are working tirelessly to feed those in need around the country."

The Tonight Show host concluded the post by asking his followers to also donate. "Any donation is GIANT," he wrote.

Vanessa Hudgens shared a screenshot of her donation receipt for Feeding America on Instagram. "It’s a crazy time out there in the world," the actress captioned the post. "School closures, job disruptions, lack of paid sick leave and the coronavirus’ disproportionate impact on adults age 60 and older and low-income families are all contributing to the demands placed on food banks across the country."

After closing his closing his Nashville-based bar Whiskey Row, country singer Dierks Bentley pledged to donate $1,000 to each of the 90 hourly employees.

"My heart goes out to all the guys/ girls down on lower Broad. Feels like yesterday that it was me working down there for tips," he wrote on Instagram.

The post concluded with Bentley encouraging other restaurant owners to help their employees while they are unable to work due to the pandemic. "Let's make sure we help the folks that help make the music happen," he wrote.

Fashion mogul Donatella Versace and her daughter Allegra made a donation of 200,000 euros to a hospital in Milan.

"In times like this, it is important to be united and support however we can to help all those who are in the front lines, fighting every day to save hundreds of lives," she wrote on Instagram. "This is why Allegra and I have decided to make a personal donation of 200,000 euros to the intensive care department of San Raffaele hospital in Milan."

She added, "Our hearts go out to all those who have been affected by this disease and to all the doctors and medical staff who have been working heroically non-stop in the past weeks in the effort to take care of our loved ones."

Lady Gaga's makeup brand Haus Laboratories pledged to donate 20 percent of last week's profits to food banks in Los Angeles and New York "in order to get food to those affected by the closing of schools and other places that offer this critical resource."

In the midst of COVID-19, we've been thinking a lot about our community.



HAUS will be giving back by donating to @lafoodbank & @foodbank4nyc in order to get food to those affected by the closing of schools & other places that offer this critical resource.



Stay safe pic.twitter.com/ygxCMnf8WU — HAUS LABORATORIES (@hauslabs) March 16, 2020

Back in February, Justin Bieber donated to the Beijing Chunmiao Charity Foundation to help children affected by the pandemic.

"Watching the news I couldn’t imagine how scary it would be if a new disease was effecting my wife and my family and friends," he captioned a video of him announcing the donation in an Instagram post. "China we stand with you as a collective humanity and have made a donation to support. Whether it be this or the fires of Australia we all need to be there for each other."