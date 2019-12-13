Ryan Reynolds, Camila Cabello, Jimmy Fallon Test Lying Skills in "True Confessions" Game

The actor shared a story about his mother accidentally using a urinal cake instead of soap on Thursday's 'Tonight Show.'

Ryan Reynolds, Camila Cabello and Jimmy Fallon tested their lying skills during a game of "True Confessions" on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show.

The host explained that each player had two envelopes with confessions — one that's true and one that's a lie. They randomly selected which confession to read and had to answer questions in an attempt to convince the other players they were telling the truth. The other two then had to guess if the story was true or false.

Reynolds kicked off the game by stating, "My mom once washed her hands with a urinal cake." Cabello asked what a urinal cake is and Fallon responded, "It's at the bottom of the urinal." Reynolds added, "It looks like a little white puck. It might or might not be confused with soap."

Fallon next asked where Reynolds' mom was at the time of the incident. "She was at a funeral," the actor said. He added that she was attending an outdoor funeral and was in a port-a-potty.

Cabello and Fallon continued to ask questions, including when the incident occurred and how she mistook the urinal cake for soap. "All right, it was me. Not my mom," he joked after becoming flustered while telling the story. "No, it was my mom."

"She washed her hands with it and left going, 'Oh, it smells funny,'" Reynolds recalled.

After discussing the actor's story, Fallon and Cabello guessed that his story was false.

"This is true," Reynolds revealed. "In her defense, a lot of people don't know that that's a urinal cake."

For Fallon's turn, he revealed that there's a bronze statue of him "at the bottom of the lake next to Neil Young's farmhouse." He said that the statue was an award given to him by Regis Philbin and Kelly Ripa in the early 2000s.

"I was flying to Neil's cause I was doing his Bridge School Benefit, which is a great charity," he said. Fallon explained that he went to the event with Lorne Michaels right after filming Live with Regis and Kelly. "Everything was packed. I had an actual statue of me that they gave me on the plane, so when I landed I had this statue of me."

Reynolds asked how the statue ended up in the lake. "Everyone was making fun of me that I had a statue of myself," Fallon began. "I had a few beverages and everyone was passing it around, accepting the award." After being made fun of by the guests at the event, Fallon threw the statue into the lake.

Cabello and Reynolds agreed that Fallon was telling the truth, though the host revealed that he was lying. The guests praised Fallon's acting and he responded, "You've seen my movies, right? This is the best acting I've ever done."

Cabello concluded the game by sharing a story about how she lost Taylor Swift's cat while they were on tour together.

"She asked me to babysit her cat. Her cat kind of had a weird little stomach infection thing. She was gonna go to a meet-and-greet. We were hanging out in the dressing room. I'm taking care of her cat. Somebody from my team asked me to do something. I leave the door open," she explained. "The cat, Meredith, sneaks out, is nowhere to be found."

Reynolds asked where the incident took place, and the singer said it happened in Vancouver. "This is already reeking like a whole lot of bull," said Reynolds. "Everybody knows that cats are banned in Vancouver."

Fallon asked who found the cat, and Cabello said that it was one of Swift's security guards, though she didn't remember his name. "The cat was found in one of the seats of the golf cart," she concluded.

The actor and host agreed that Cabello was telling the truth. But she revealed that the story never happened.

Watch the game below.