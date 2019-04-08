MIPTV: Ryan Reynolds to Produce Comedic Game Show 'Don't' for ABC

The format, created by Banijay Studios North America, will feature families working together to perform challenges with certain “don't” restrictions on what they aren't allowed to do.

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds is getting his Merv Griffin on.

The actor has signed on to produce a new original game show, Don't, which ABC has picked up for multiple episodes.

The original format, created by Banijay Studios North America, is described as a “comedic physical game show.” Families of four are asked to work together to perform various physical and mental challenges. There's just one rule: “Don’t” do something. The restrictions —whether its “don't laugh,” “don’t slip,” “don’t scream,” or “don’t forget” —change according to the specific challenge.

Each episode will focus on one family battling their way through various “Don’t” challenges in order to win a cash prize. If a family fails a challenge, one of them is eliminated, until only one member is left to compete on their own.

Marco Bassetti, CEO of Banijay, Banijay Studios's French parent company, announced the deal with ABC during a talk at television market MIPTV in Cannes Monday.

Reynolds will executive produce Don’t along with Banijay Studios North America president and CEO David Goldberg, Caroline Baumgard and Maximum Effort’s George Dewey. Banijay Rights, the group's sales arm, will distribute the format internationally.

Banijay is no stranger to ABC, having produced the network's Child Support show starring Ricky Gervais.

Reynolds becomes the latest A-list actor to dive into the game show business, following the likes of Jamie Foxx on Beat Shazam and Alec Baldwin on the Match Game.

It is not clear whether Reynolds will appear at all on camera for Don’t. ABC and Banijay have not said who will host the show.

If he does turn up on camera, it won't be Reynolds first game show gig. The actor, who will next be heard as the voice of Detective Pikachu in the upcoming Pokemon: Detective Pikachu feature, appeared on the South Korean version of The Masked Singer, dressed as a unicorn and singing "Tomorrow."