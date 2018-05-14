Ryan Reynolds Dons Unicorn Costume to Perform "Tomorrow" on South Korean TV Show

The 'Deadpool' actor is the first Hollywood star to appear on 'Masked Singer' amid his press tour for the upcoming sequel, which opens in South Korea on May 16 and in the U.S. two days later.

South Korea’s King of Masked Singer is a program regularly filled with shocking unveils, but on Sunday’s (May 13) episode of the show, things took a magical turn of events.

Based around the concept of celebrities singing while disguised, Masked Singerfeatured a performer known only as “Unicorn” during the most recent episode. After finishing a rendition of “Tomorrow” from the 1977 musical Annie, the singer took off his mythical creature to reveal that it was none other than Deadpool 2's Ryan Reynolds.

Following his unmasking after failing to advance to the next round, the audience and panelists during the episode’s recording of Masked Singer erupted in shock, and many tried to snap pictures of the Hollywood star.

"This was such a thrill, this was an unbelievable honor to me," said Reynolds after taking off his rainbow unicorn costume. "You guys pushed me to my own limits, and I thank you for that."

The Deadpool actor is the first Hollywood star to appear on Masked Singer amid his press tour for the upcoming sequel. Deadpool 2 will be released on May 16 in South Korea, and May 18 Stateside.

King of Masked Singer is one of South Korea’s most popular television programs, and has frequently drawn attention to less-renowned singers thanks to its disregard of identity and careers. A competition between the unknown vocalists, Pyeongchang Olympics opening ceremony-singer Ha Hyun Woo of the rock band Guckkasten rose to prominence after being the performer with the most wins on the show since its inception in 2015.

Check out Reynolds' appearance on the show:

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.