RYOT Co-Founder Launches New Nonfiction Studio XTR

The Echo Park-based company has announced partnerships with Anonymous Content, VICE Studios.

Bryn Mooser— the Oscar-nominated co-founder of documentary-focused media company RYOT— has launched a new non-fiction venture with film and television studio XTR.

The Echo Park-based XTR will develop and produce features and docu-series, with a slate to be announced that includes ten upcoming features, and partnerships with Anonymous Content, VICE Studios and Futurism.

Mooser acted as the CEO of RYOT and sold the company to Verizon Media in 2016, leaving the company in late 2018. He worked on 2015's Oscar-nominated doc short Body Team 12 under RYOT, and was nominated again in 2019 for short Lifeboat.

"After I left RYOT I wanted to build a great studio for documentary films and nonfiction television," said Mooser. "There is this explosion in the documentary space."

XTR recently closed an investment round led by the McLarty Arquette Group with investments from former AOL CEO Tim Armstrong, Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia, Josh Kushner, Christina and David Arquette, and Lyn and Norman Lear, among others.

Mooser says XTR will seek distribution partners across the streaming, digital and theatrical space. Last year saw a string of doc break-outs at the box office— Magnolia's RBG, Focus' Won't You Be My Neighbor? and Neon's Three Identical Strangers— while Neon's Apollo 11 took in an impressive $9 million at the domestic box office this year.

"Because of these streaming platforms and new ones coming on the scene everyday, these type of stories are reaching audiences that never before had access to them," Mooser adds. "To me there is a great opportunity to build a company at the center of that."