Toronto: Saban, DirecTV Nab Olivia Wilde Pic 'A Vigilante' (Exclusive)

Written and directed by Sarah Daggar-Nickson, the thriller centers on a once-abused woman who devotes herself to ridding victims of their domestic abusers.

Saban Films has teamed with DirecTV to acquire North American rights to Sarah Daggar-Nickson’s A Vigilante. Olivia Wilde stars in the dramatic thriller that made its world premiere at SXSW.

Written and directed by Daggar-Nickson, A Vigilante centers on a once-abused woman who devotes herself to ridding victims of their domestic abusers. Morgan Spector, Kyle Catlett, C.J. Wilson and Tonye Patano round out the cast.

Saban is planning an awards-qualifying run in late 2018, followed by a one-month exclusive window on DirecTV and then a theatrical release in the first quarter of 2019.

The film was produced by Lars Knudsen; Uncorked Prods.’ Andrew D. Corkin; Emmett Furla’s Randall Emmett and George Furla; Ambyr Childers; Wilde; and Allison Rose Carter.

“Olivia plays a badass vigilante, which is refreshing and relevant while also shining a much-deserved light on domestic abuse,” Saban Films CEO Bill Bromiley said.

This story also appears in The Hollywood Reporter's Sept. 8 daily issue at the Toronto Film Festival.