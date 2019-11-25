Saban Films Acquires Charles Dickens Retelling 'Twist'

Michael Caine and Lena Headey star.

Saban Films has acquired the North American rights to Twist — a modern day take on the Charles Dickens classic Oliver Twist.

Set in contemporary London, Twist follows a gifted graffiti artist who is lured into a street gang headed by a father figure, Fagin, who plans a series of audacious art thefts.

Michael Caine, Lena Headey and Rita Ora stars in the Arclight Films project, along with Raff Law and Sophie Simnett. Martin Owen directed from a script by John Wrathall.

Noel Clarke and Jason Maza produced for Unstoppable, along with Pure Grass Films’ Ben Grass and Knuckle Sandwich’s Matt Williams. The film is co-produced by Sky.

Saban Films’ Bill Bromiley commented, “Martin Owens seamlessly transports Charles Dickens’ timeless characters into the present with this ensemble cast, who injects a new energy into the classic tale.”

Arclight Films’ chairman Gary Hamilton states, “Twist boasts a really fantastic cast that crosses all generations so we are thrilled for new audiences young and old to enjoy this wonderful interpretation on Oliver Twist’s classic story. We are overjoyed to be working with our friends at Saban again – they are the perfect partner to bring this film to US audiences.”

Saban Films will release the film theatrically in the first quarter of 2021.