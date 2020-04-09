Saban Films Acquires Josh Hartnett Starrer 'Most Wanted'

Olivier Pilon and Jim Gaffigan also star in the crime thriller.

Saban Films has picked up the U.S. rights to Most Wanted, a crime thriller starring Jim Gaffigan, Josh Hartnett and Olivier Pilon. Saban is planning a release for this summer.

Inspired by a true story, Most Wanted follows an investigative journalist (Hartnett) as he unravels a twisted case of entrapment wherein a guy from the wrong side of the tracks, Daniel (Pilon), is forced into a dangerous drug deal against his will and is sentenced to 100 years in a Thai prison. As Daniel endures torture and abuse, the journalist must track down the shady undercover cops benefiting off the conspiracy, while also fighting for Daniel’s freedom.

Daniel Roby (Hold Your Breath) wrote and directed the film, which was produced by Andre Rouleau and Valérie d'Auteuil under their Caramel Films banner.

Executive producers are Highland’s Delphine Perrier, Arianne Fraser and Henry Winterstern, along with Goldrush Entertainment’s Eric Gozlan and Richard Iott, Les Films Seville’s Patrick Roy and Anne-Claire Villeneuve, Daniel Roby, Yvann Thibaudeau and Marc Cote. Saban partnered on the project with Highland Film Group, which is handling international sales.

Saban Films’ Bill Bromiley said, “We are so proud to have been involved with this film since its early stages. Our audiences will be captivated by every twist and turn of this gripping story as Daniel Roby does a brilliant job bringing it to life.”