Toronto: Saban Films Nabs Aaron Eckhart's Action-Thriller 'Line of Duty'

The indie, directed by Steven C. Miller, focuses on a disgraced cop in a race to find a kidnap victim.

Saban Films has picked up U.S. rights to the Aaron Eckhart-starring action-thriller Line of Duty.

The indie, directed by Steven C. Miller, was written by Jeremy Drysdale and also stars Courtney Eaton, Dina Meyer, Giancarlo Esposito and Ben McKenzie (Gotham). The film follows a disgraced cop (Eckhart) who finds himself in a race against time to find a kidnap victim whose abductor he accidentally killed.

With the young woman having only 80 minutes to live and a crazed killer after him, the cop has to team with an online reporter (Eaton) who wants to broadcast the chase live.

Line of Duty was produced by The Solution Entertainment Group’s Myles Nestel and Craig Chapman; Skip Williamson; Scott LaStaiti; Martin Sprock; Tiffany Stone; Renee Tab; and Christopher Tuffin.

"This fast-paced thriller is action-packed and bound to captivate audiences and keep them on their toes. It’s a testament to Steven’s skills as a filmmaker and the cast, led by Aaron, give stunning performances," Saban Films’ Bill Bromiley said Thursday in a statement.

Jonathan Saba negotiated the deal for Saban Films, along with Nestel and Lisa Wilson, who also executive produced the film. Solution represents worldwide rights, with Wilson selling the remaining international rights at the Toronto International Film Festival.