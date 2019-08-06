Saban Films Nabs Terry Crews Starrer 'John Henry'

Ludacris also stars in the dramatic thriller that is eyeing a release in the first-quarter of 2020.

Saban Films has picked up the North American rights to John Henry, the dramatic thriller starring Terry Crews and Ludacris.

Will Forbes makes his directorial debut with the film, directing from a script he co-wrote with Doug Skinner.

Based on the the African-American folk hero of the same name, John Henry follows Henry (Crews) after he abandons a crime-riddled life for a peaceful one in Los Angeles. But when he crosses paths with two immigrant kids who are running from the leader of his former gang, he’s forced to confront the violence of his past life in hopes of saving them.

Defiant Studios’ Eric B. Fleischman, Kodiak Pictures’ Maurice Fadida and Automatik’s Brian Kavanaugh-Jones produced the movie, for which Saban is targeting a theatrical release in the first quarter of 2020. Crews and Ludacris acted as executive producers, along with Matthew Antoun and Mark Strome, on behalf of iWood Studios, and DJ Quik.

“The tale of John Henry is classic and legendary for many,” said Saban Films’ Bill Bromiley. “Terry and Ludacris’ performances are particularly inspiring, and we are delighted to share this contemporary telling with our audiences.”

UTA negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.