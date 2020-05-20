Saban Films Picks Up Thriller 'Don't Tell a Soul'

The feature, which was set to screen at the Tribecca, stars Fionn Whitehead, Jack Dylan Grazer and Rainn Wilson

Saban Films has picked up the North American rights to thriller Don’t Tell a Soul.

The feature, which was set to screen at the Tribecca Film Festival prior to its cancellation, follows two young brothers— played by Dunkirk actor Fionn Whitehead and Shazam! star Jack Dylan Grazer— who, when robbing a house to pay for their sick mother’s medical bills, cause a security guard to fall into a forgotten well. Trapped, the security guard (Rainn Wilson) must try to outsmart these two teenagers, as the brothers also come head to head.

Alex McAulay made his directorial debut with the feature, which also stars Mena Suvari.

Unbridled Films and Mangano Movies & Media are behind the movie, which was produced by Chris Mangano and Merry-Kay Poe. Steve Poe, Matt Bronson and John Neace executive produced.

Saban Films’ Bill Bromiley said, “During these trying times, we at Saban thrive to continue bringing entertainment to our audiences and provide a platform for indie films. Don’t Tell a Soul is an entertaining and thrilling tale that audiences will love. We are proud to support Alex and the whole team.”

“Alex’s masterful script showcases four great actors each in a new dimension, which is very exciting to watch," said Poe. Mangano added, “Don’t Tell a Soul is a special film that will surprise a lot of people, and Saban Films genuinely understands its appeal to both commercial and critical audiences. We could not be in better hands.”

UTA Independent Film Group on behalf of the filmmakers.