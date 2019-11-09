Saban Takes Daniel Radcliffe Action Thriller 'Guns Akimbo'

Radcliffe stars as a nerdy video game developer who becomes the next contestant in an illegal live-streamed death match.

Saban Films has landed North American rights to Guns Akimbo, the Daniel Radcliffe-starring darkly-comic sci-fi action thriller from writer/director Jason Lei Howden’s (Deathgasm).

The film — which had its world premiere in Toronto — also stars Samara Weaving (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Rhys Darby (Flight of the Conchords, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle), Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny, The Society) and Ned Dennehy (Good Omens, Peaky Blinders). Occupant Entertainment’s Joe Neurauter and Felipe Marino and Four Knights Film’s Tom Hern produced.

Guns Akimbo sees a nerdy video game developer (Radcliffe) become the next contestant in an illegal live-streamed death match, in this dark, violent and prescient sci-fi thriller.

"With gaming on the rise, Guns Akimbo is a timely film that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats,” commented Saban Films’ Bill Bromiley. "Daniel is in a role you’ve never seen him in before. He and Samara shine throughout this thought-provoking take on the gaming industry’s future."



Altitude Film Sales is handling international rights for the film, with Endeavor representing U.S. rights. Bill Bromiley and Jonathan Saba negotiated the deal for Saban Films along with Altitude on behalf of the filmmakers.